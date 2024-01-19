Do you agree with the U.S. ban on funny highway signs?

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg banned funny highway signs.

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“The Federal Highway Administration’s new rules for the road manual says highway signs should be simple, direct and avoid wording “intended to be humorous,” Axios’ Shauneen Miranda reports. States have two years to comply with the rules, reports Karri Peifer at Axios Richmond. “VDOT started using “themed messages” in April 2017, according to an agency report, and has given Virginians highway sign gems like Wakanda Driver are you? Safety is King. Awwww Snap! Your Seat Belt! Get Your Head out of Your Apps.”