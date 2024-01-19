As winter storms swept through Prince William County this week, the decision to close schools became a focal point of discussion.

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade, responsible for overseeing Virginia’s second-largest school system, shed light on the rationale behind the recent Code Red closures and the newly introduced Code Orange option.

In a candid statement, Dr. McDade emphasized the gravity of the decision to close schools, acknowledging its impact on every student’s well-being and education. McDade clarified that such decisions are not made lightly or based on personal preference but result from collaboration with expert advisors from various fields.

She addressed the distinction between Code Red and Code Orange. She said that Code Red closures, as witnessed on multiple occasions this week, are implemented when inclement weather data justifies a full closure. The decision involves input from facilities experts, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and meteorologists who analyze data leading up to the weather event.

McDade highlighted the importance of communicating these decisions early to allow families and staff to plan accordingly. Safety remains the primary concern, but McDade acknowledged the essential support, resources, and care schools provide, especially for economically disadvantaged students.

About 42% of PWCS students are identified as economically disadvantaged, and school closures can result in unmet basic needs for many. McDade recognized the disruption to educational progress, family schedules, childcare arrangements, and work commitments accompanying school closures.

To address these challenges, PWCS introduced the Code Orange weather option for emergencies following extended learning loss or closures. These virtual learning days enable the continuation of critical instruction during weather emergencies after multiple days of closure.

Despite the challenges and potential unpopularity of decisions, Dr. McDade expressed a fundamental belief that students are best served in person in classrooms. The overarching goal is to keep students in school while balancing safety concerns and meeting the critical needs of all students and families.

PWCS will operate as usual for in-county activities on Saturday, January 20. However, due to differing regional weather conditions, some events may change. Individuals are advised to check with event sponsors for updates or modifications.

Schools were closed on Friday, January 19, 2024, due to snow.