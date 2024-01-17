Virginia AG to attend Dumfries church fentanyl awareness training

Press Release: “Potomac Valley Church will host a Fentanyl Awareness and Narcan Training community event on Tuesday, January 23, at 7:00 p.m., to help Prince William County residents become more knowledgeable about fentanyl poisoning.”

“Potomac Valley Church’s address is 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries. To help the church plan ahead, RSVP is kindly requested but not required. RSVP by emailing [email protected].”

“The event will help residents recognize the signs of an opioid or fentanyl overdose, talk about this drug with their loved ones, administer the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, and understand overdose prevention tips for people who use drugs.”

“Speakers will include Attorney General Jason Miyares, DEA Special Assistant Shane Todd, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham, and Prince William Supervisor Andrea Bailey.”

“The Narcan training will be led by Heather Martinsen, Wellness and Prevention Senior Supervisor at the Prince William County Community Services department. This event is being supported by the Virginia Office of Attorney General, Prince William and Dumfries Police Departments, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.”

“In 2022, there were 2,490 drug overdose deaths among Virginians.­­ Almost eight out of 10 (79%) drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, and tramadol, according to the Virginia Department of Health.”