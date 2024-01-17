Stafford seeks nominations for Florence D. Helms Award

Stafford County Government: “Stafford County is pleased to announce the opening of the 2024 Florence D. Helms Award nominations. This award was originally established in 1975 in memory of Florence D. Helms, who made significant contributions to the youth of Stafford County. It is the highest annual award given to an individual and/or organization that has made significant lifetime volunteer contributions to the youth of Stafford County.”

“We could not provide many of the services we do without the generous assistance of our wonderful volunteers,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Meg Bohmke, Falmouth District. “Florence Helms led the way for parks volunteers and this award recognizes those who have carried on in her spirit.”

“Helms, a registered nurse, passed away unexpectedly in 1975 of cancer but left her mark on the youth of Stafford County.”