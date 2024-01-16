Closures, delays for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Published January 16, 2024 at 6:19PM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:24PM

Prince William County Public Schools: “All Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late Wednesday, January 17, 2024.”

Stafford County Public Schools: “Stafford Schools Closed – Jan 17

Due to freezing temps, icy roads, all Stafford Schools closed on Wed, Jan 17. No buses, no virtual classes. Stay home, enjoy the snow day!”

Manassas City Public Schools: “MCPS will have a 2-hour delay on January 17, 2024. There will be no PreK.”

Manassas Park Public Schools: “All Manassas Park City Schools will open 2 hours late tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17th due to icy conditions.”

Fairfax County Public Schools: “Fairfax County public schools and central offices will open two hours late Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024.”

King George County Public Schools: “King George County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 17. Code 2 for 12 month employees with a report time of 10:00 AM.”

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: “FCPS will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17. Employees are on Code Red. Essential workers should contact their supervisor regarding report times.”

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: “All schools are closed Wednesday, January 17, 2024. 12-month employees Code 2 – report two hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel and food services staff will report at specified times. All school and non-school activities, day and evening, are canceled.”

We’ll post more as they come in.