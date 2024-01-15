Features T-shirt grocery bags in fashion at Fredericksburg Food Cooperative By Mike Salmon Published January 15, 2024 at 10:12AM Fredericksburg Food Cooperative customer Key Sharpe with one of the bags filled with groceries. [Photo: Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Fredericksburg Food Cooperative #Locals Only