Prince William County Public Schools: “PWCS will be closed Code Red on January 16, 2024, due to forecast hazardous winter weather conditions. All schools closed for students and employees. (Exception: Inclement Weather Employees)”

Stafford County Public Schools: “Stafford Schools Closed Tuesday, Jan 16. School Board meeting postponed to Jan 18.”

Manassas City Public Schools: “Manassas City Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024, due to inclement weather. Code Blue for employees.”

Manassas Park Public Schools: “All Manassas Park City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16th, due to snowy conditions. Code RED for employees.”

Fairfax County Public Schools: “Fairfax County public schools and central offices will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024.”

King George County Public Schools: “Due to inclement weather, King George County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Code 2 for 12-month employees with a report time of 10:00 AM.”

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: “FCPS will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16 due to current weather conditions and uncertain weather forecasts for the morning that include freezing rain or ice that could impact safe travel. Employees are on Code Red. Essential workers should report at 10am.”

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: “All schools and offices are closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Code 1 – essential personnel should report as conditions permit.”

Mary Washington University: “Due to the forecasted snow overnight, all UMW campuses (Fredericksburg, Stafford, Dahlgren) will be closed until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.”

Germanna Community College: “Due to inclement weather, all Germanna locations will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024.”

Northern Virignia Community College: “NOVA will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, due to inclement weather. All classes and services will be cancelled for the day.”

Manassas Park Community Center: Following our inclement weather policies, Preschool, Extended Care, and Kids Korner are CLOSED on Tuesday, 1/16. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Central Rappahannock Regional Library: “Closed Tuesday, January 16 due to inclement weather.”

Prince William County Parks and Rec: “Tuesday, January 16, Prince William County Parks, Recreation has several changes in operations for facility openings, preschool, before & after school care, and the Neabsco Creek Boardwalk… Be sure to check out the full list for details before heading out.

Quantico Marine Corps Base: Closed, Code Red. Only essential personnel report.

Stafford County Government: Stafford County Government offices will open on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Prince William County Government: “Prince William County Government offices and facilities will have a delayed opening and will open to the public at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.The Board of County Supervisors meeting will occur tomorrow, as scheduled, at 2 p.m. in the Board Chambers of the James J. McCoart Building.”

We’ll post more as they come in.