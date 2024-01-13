Stafford lifts boil water alert

Stafford County Government: “Effective today, January 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., the Boil Water Alert in the northeastern part of Stafford County is lifted. Test results from samples taken after water service was restored on January 10, 2024, have conclusively shown that the water system has no evidence of contamination.”

“All residents may resume their normal water usage, and it is safe to drink water. Before using or drinking water, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommends you flush all faucets before use by running cold water for at least five minutes. This should also resolve any discolored water you may have. Authorities greatly appreciate the public’s patience through this process of testing to ensure the public’s safety.”