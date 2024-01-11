“Stafford County’s Swift Water Rescue Team has spent more than eight years training for the kind of incident that happened during a Tuesday night storm forecast to dump up to 3 inches of rain on the area,” reports Cathy Dyson at the Free Lance-Star.
Stafford crew contends with storm, rising water during dangerous river rescue
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!