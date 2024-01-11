Four displaced after mysterious trash can fire extends to house

Prince William County Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire today, Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11:45 a.m.

The fire broke out at the townhome in Bristow, the 9000 block of Falcon Glen Court, just off Linton Hall Road in Bristow. Crews arrived on the scene to discover fire extending up the side of an end-row house. The fire was quickly extinguished.

A homeowner discovered the fire after hearing strange sounds emanating from where the fire had ignited; a trash can outside the house. No injuries were reported.

A total of two adults and two children have been temporarily displaced as the structure was determined unsafe to occupy by the county Building Official.

Investigators don’t know what caused the trash can to catch fire.