Prince William elected officials sworn in

Prince William County: “More than 200 members of the community gathered Tuesday evening, Jan. 2, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center to witness the swearing-in ceremony for the Board of County Supervisors and the county’s constitutional officers.”

“The ceremony started with the presentation of colors by the county’s Joint Public Safety Honor Guard and the singing of the National Anthem by Karen-Leigh Albert. The new and returning officials then took their oaths of office with friends and family joining them on the stage.”

Newly sworn board members include:

Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson

Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy

Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega

Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye

Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey

Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin

“Prince William Clerk of the Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and Sheriff Glendell Hill also took their oaths of office during the ceremony.”

“After taking their oath of office, the elected officials received their certificate of election from the county’s Electoral Board. The ceremony wrapped up with Prince William Poet Laureate Michelle Garcia reciting her original poem ‘A Good World,’ and the crowd joined Karen Leigh-Albert as she sang God Bless America.”

Click here to see a video of the event.