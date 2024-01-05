Obituary: Ann K. Ostrander (1939-2023)

Ann K. Ostrander (Age 84)

Memorial service info

Ann Kovacevich Ostrander, 84, of Cape Charles, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side in the early morning of December 23, 2023.

She was born in Freedom, PA, in 1939 to Sofija and Michael Kovacevich. She married Walter Ostrander in September 1963 at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. Ann and Walt settled in Dale City, VA, in 1970, where they raised three children.

Thirty-five years later moving to a cozy log home on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She wore many hats during her life, working in the medical field and then managing Opt-D Graphics, a small business she ran with her husband. She worked for BJ’s Wholesale Club for 16 years and finished her career with the VA Department of Health in Northampton County before retiring.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Walter Ostrander, and her sister Kathryn Hicks. She is survived by her three children, Michael (Lynda), Katherine, and David, her grandson Michael (Beverly), and her sisters Carol Blitva, Donna Knospe, Eloise Vitiello, and Elizabeth Katich.

She enjoyed camping & fishing with her family and discovered metal detecting later in life, where she made lifelong friends. She loved creating community events through her various jobs and working with the public and truly shined when hosting events focused on children in the community.

This passion was acknowledged by the community when she earned a Distinguished Woman Award from the Prince William County Commission on Women in 1998.

The family would like to give special thanks to her daytime caregiver, Toya, and to the staff of Riverside Shore Hospice.

There will be a graveside service at Quantico National Cemetery on January 12, 2024, at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Riverside Hospice Fund in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

Submitted by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home