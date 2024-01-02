King George man, 28, killed in Route 3 crash





Virignia State Police: “Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Thursday (Dec. 28), at 2:20 a.m., on the 500 block of Route 3 (Kings Highway).”

“A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling east on Route 3 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment before it overturned and collided with several trees.”

“The driver of the Dodge, Christopher E. Lash, 28, of King George, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash. Lash died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.”