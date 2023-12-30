“The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District has dismissed an appeal by a right-wing advocacy group ordered to stop distributing false, threatening, and misleading mailers prior to November’s election, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Friday,” Insidenova.com reports.
Group behind voting misinformation campaign in Northern Va. loses federal appeal
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