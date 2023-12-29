Fredericksburg mayor bids farewell

hyperbole: “This Sunday, Fredericksburg bids farewell to 2023, and with it to the leadership of Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. For over 15 years (eleven as Mayor and four on City Council), Mayor Greenlaw has helped guide a growing city that’s striving to hold onto its small-town charm. As a lifelong resident, her work and efforts have touched upon local healthcare, homeless assistance, education, businesses development and the arts.”

Voters chose At-large Council member Kerry Devine to replace Greenlaw, who did not seek re-election. Devine ran unopposed.