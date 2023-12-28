Sky Meadows State Park completes upgrades to Lost Mountain Trail

Virginia State Parks: “Construction is complete on Sky Meadows State Park’s Lost Mountain Trail, bringing it up to sustainability standards. The 2.2-mile trail, designed for hikers and equestrians, is one of six located in the park’s 248-acre Lost Mountain area, which opened to the public in the early ‘90s.”

“Due to several factors, including regular traffic and improper drainage, Lost Mountain Trail was suffering from significant erosion, making it difficult to traverse. Sky Meadows hired Ironwood Outdoors to address the issue, the third project at the park for the full-service trail building company since 2018.”

“Upgrades to Lost Mountain Trail started in early November and included five reroutes to avoid hazard areas, seven de-berm areas to improve the out slope of the trail, 49 rolling grade dips to prevent washout and 18 knicks to prevent pooling water.”