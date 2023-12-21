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Winter Solstice: It’s the longest night of the year

By Uriah Kiser

[Image: National Weather Service]
National Weather Service Baltimore-Washington: “Astronomical winter officially starts at 10:27 pm EST, marking the longest night in the Northern Hemisphere. Enjoy a year-long visual journey with daily images from @NOAA ‘s #GOESEast, showing the changing seasons due to Earth’s 23.5° tilt.”

The sun sets at 4:42, marking the earliest time the sun will set this winter. The Winter Solstice (the first day of winter on Friday, Dec. 22, 2o23) is the first day of winter.

It also means the days will last until the Summer Solstice on June 20, 2024. Tomorrow’s sunset time is 4:43 p.m.

So, Happy Winter Solstice.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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