“Pedestrian-involved motor vehicle crashes reached record levels in both Prince William and Fauquier counties in 2023, according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles,” reports Hunter Savery at the Prince William Times.
Pedestrian-involved accidents in Prince William reached a 13-year high in 2023
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