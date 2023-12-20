Optima Health is becoming Sentara Health Plans. New name. Same trusted health plan.

Optima Health is changing our name to Sentara Health Plans to better reflect our enhanced focus on promoting the overall health and well-being of our consumers. You already know Sentara as a trusted provider with more than 300 sites of care in neighborhoods across Virginia and North Carolina, including Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center 1.

While the health plans have been a part of Sentara for over 35 years, under this new name—Sentara Health Plans— we will be able to further integrate them under a single, unified brand2. And, by providing healthcare that is simple, personal, and more affordable, we are practicing the future of healthcare today.

1 Sentara Health. About Us. sentaraproviderresources.com/about-us

2 Sentara Health Plans is a trade name of Sentara Health Plans, Sentara Health Insurance Company, Sentara Health Administration, Inc., and Sentara Behavioral Health Services, Inc. Sentara Health Plans, previously Optima Health Plan, has been issuing HMO plans under that license since 1984. Sentara Health Insurance Company, previously Optima Health Insurance Company, has issued PPO Accident and Sickness plans since 1991.