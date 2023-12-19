“Virginia received the sixth most unaccompanied alien children (UACs), arriving primarily from the U.S.-Mexico border of 31,391 since fiscal 2015,” reports Bethany Blankley at The Center Square. “The numbers have significantly increased in the last few years.”
Virginia saw sixth-greatest unaccompanied minor total from border in recent years
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!