Health

Stafford Hospital re-certified COEMIG center of excellence

By Uriah Kiser
Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Boulevard in Stafford.

Mary Washington Healthcare: “Stafford Hospital has continued its distinction as an accredited Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology (COEMIG) since 2014 by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). Under the direction of Kurian Thott, M.D., FACOG, Stafford Hospital’s COEMIG program meets the stringent researched-based requirements and evaluation processes of SRC to ensure the safest, highest quality patient care.”

“The 2023 recertification maintains Dr. Thott and Dr. Yetunde Adenle’s designation and includes a new COEMIG certified physician, Dr. Trechelle Carson. COEMIG physicians must perform hundreds of minimally invasive gynecological surgeries each year, with outstanding results, measured by a quality assessment of patient safety, equipment, and reduced complications.”

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