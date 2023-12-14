Stafford County Gov’t announces Christmas, New Years office closures

Stafford County Government: “Stafford offices, departments and facilities will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Friday, December 22, 2023, and Monday, December 25, 2023. Offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day.”

“Juvenile/Domestic Relations Court will be closed Friday, December 22, 2023, and Monday, December 25, 2023, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, and Tuesday, January 2, 2024, for New Year’s. District and Circuit courts will be closed Friday, December 22, 2023, and Monday, December 25, 2023, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will also be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024.”

“The Regional Landfill and Belman Road Convenience Center will close for Christmas Eve at noon on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Regional Landfill and Belman Road Convenience Center will be closed for Christmas on Monday, December 25, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day. For Christmas, the administrative office will be closed Friday, December 22, 2023, through Monday, December 25, 2023. The administrative office will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day.”