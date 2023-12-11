Published December 11, 2023 at 1:13PM | Updated December 11, 2023 at 3:47PM

Stafford lights its Christmas Tree at 3rd-annual festival

Stafford County residents gathered at the government center to light a community Christmas Tree on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

The event drew hundreds who gathered for a float parade, choirs, bands, family-friendly activities, and the Christmas Tree lighting. This year marks the third consecutive year the county has held the evening festival in December.

The tree was lit at 7:45 p.m. See more photos here.

A separate Christmas Parade is scheduled in the southern section of the county, at Geico, on Dec. 16, 2032, at 3 p.m. The theme is Christmas cheer.