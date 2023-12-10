Roem opposes all data centers in western Pr. Wm.: ‘Send ’em to Tazewell’

“I oppose the existence of all data centers in western Prince William County – period. And the ones that are there currently need to be taxed to match Loudoun, if not exceed it, and if someone wants to pack up and leave because, oh no their data center tax is too much, I will personally put a big yellow ribbon around it and ship it to Tazewell County where they’re happy to have it…” Blue Virginia summarizes Virginia State Senator-Elect Danica Roem’s appearance on WAMU-FM.