Spanberger to hold lunchtime office hours at Stafford Gov’t Center

Stafford County Government: “Congresswoman Spanberger is holding office hours at the Gov. Center next week on Tues., Dec. 12, from 10 am to noon. Come get help with things like veterans affairs, Social Security, Medicare, tax refunds, and more.”

The Democrat announced she will run in 2025 to become Virginia’s next governor, aiming to replace Glenn Youngkin, who cannot run for reelection, per state law. Virginia is the only state in the U.S. that prevents its governor from running for a second term.

Spanberger will not seek reelection to Congress, where she’s served since 2018. Spanberger represents the 7th Congressional District, which includes Stafford County and eastern Prince William County.