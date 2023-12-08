Listing of the Day: 105 Windflower Way

Address: 105 Windflower Way
Neighborhood: Embrey Mill
Type: 4 BR, 3 (+1 half) BA villa for 55+ living — 3,075 sq. ft.
Listed: $569,990
Noteworthy: The areas premier 55+ adult community.
AVAILABLE NOW! The areas premier 55+ adult community.
This stunning Rainier model features just under 3,100 square feet of finished living space on 3 levels. The home features an open floorplan with Chef’s kitchen featuring upgraded grey cabinets, moon white granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a subway tile backsplash.
The large primary bedroom, spa bathroom, along with laundry room, a fabulous great room featuring a floating gas fireplace, and dining space rounds out the first floor. Upstairs boasts a huge loft space, 2 large guest bedrooms, a full bath with separate vanity and toilet/tub compartment and an oversized storage room.
Basement features huge finished recreation room, full bath, finished 4th bedroom, and oversized storage area. List price is subject to change.
Listed by:
Debora Flora
[email protected]
(703) 300-1333