Published December 8, 2023 at 5:30AM | Updated December 8, 2023 at 12:54PM

Listing of the Day: 105 Windflower Way

Address: 105 Windflower Way

Neighborhood: Embrey Mill

Type: 4 BR, 3 (+1 half) BA villa for 55+ living — 3,075 sq. ft.

Listed: $569,990

Noteworthy: The areas premier 55+ adult community.

AVAILABLE NOW! The areas premier 55+ adult community.

This stunning Rainier model features just under 3,100 square feet of finished living space on 3 levels. The home features an open floorplan with Chef’s kitchen featuring upgraded grey cabinets, moon white granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a subway tile backsplash.

The large primary bedroom, spa bathroom, along with laundry room, a fabulous great room featuring a floating gas fireplace, and dining space rounds out the first floor. Upstairs boasts a huge loft space, 2 large guest bedrooms, a full bath with separate vanity and toilet/tub compartment and an oversized storage room.

Basement features huge finished recreation room, full bath, finished 4th bedroom, and oversized storage area. List price is subject to change.

Listed by:

Debora Flora

[email protected]

(703) 300-1333