I-66 E-ZPass Express gives $2K to food pantry

Haymarket Regional Food Pantry: “At a check presentation Nov. 17, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (I-66 EMP), builder and operator of the 66 Express Outside the Beltway, made a donation of $2,000 to the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry (HRFP).”

“The donation, which establishes a new partnership between I-66 EMP and HRFP, will help the local food bank purchase enough fresh milk and eggs to provide its clients with a weeks worth of those nutritious staples this holiday season.”

“I-66 EMP’s contribution to the food bank represents the companys philosophy of serving the wider community as more than a reliable travel option. The company is committed to making an impact on the lives of all Northern Virginia residents, as demonstrated through its donations,

volunteerism, and partnerships with organizations such as the HRFP.”

“The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry is a community based non-profit organization comprised entirely of volunteers dedicated to eliminating hunger by providing food to individuals and families in Haymarket, Gainesville, and the surrounding areas. Visit HaymarketFoodPantry.org to learn more and make a contribution.”