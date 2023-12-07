Virginia among the most pickleball-friendly states

Press release: “Virginia is among the best states to play pickleball, new study reveals. Virginia is the tenth-best state to play pickleball, with a final score of 55.0 out of 100.”

“Arizona was named the best and Louisiana the worst state for pickleball, due to the state’s rainy weather conditions and lack of indoor facilities.”

“The findings considered factors like state interest, the availability of outdoor/indoor courts, and temperature fluctuations. Additionally, study considers air pollution, as higher levels may make it harder to exercise due to short-term respiratory effects.”

“Pickleball fanatics at Pickleball Union considered factors like monthly searches for related terms scaled against the population, the number of courts, average annual precipitation, and the average temperature from 72F, to assign each state a score out of 100.”

“As well as looking at the above factors, the ranking also considered the number of past pickleball events, upcoming events, and the air quality index. USA Pickleball states, A cross between tennis, badminton, and ping pong, pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the US, with over 4.8 million players, according to The Sports & Fitness Industry Association.”

More information regarding pickleball can be found online.