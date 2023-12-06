Potomac River, Springfield rail projects advance to expand VRE, Amtrak

Virginia Passenger Rail Authority: “The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) announced today that it has selected construction partners for two of its most significant Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) projects. For the Long Bridge-North Package, VPRA has selected Skanska/Flatiron Joint Venture, and for the Franconia-Springfield Bypass, VPRA has selected Flatiron/Herzog Joint Venture.”

“The Long Bridge Project, which consists of two procurement packages (a North Package and a South Package), will construct a new modern, two-track railroad bridge and will allow for the separation of passenger and freight rail traffic, improving trip times and on-time performance for both along the corridor.”

“The North Package encompasses a very complicated construction area from the new bridge’s northern abutment moving north to L’Enfant interlocking near L’Enfant Plaza in Washington, DC. This package includes the construction of a number of smaller bridges within the project footprint, including:”

a new rail bridge over the WMATA Portal/I-395;

the replacement of the existing two-track Ohio Drive SW Rail Bridge with a four-track bridge;

the replacement of the existing two-track Ohio Drive SW Rail Bridge with a four-track bridge; the replacement of the existing two-track Washington Channel Rail Bridge with a four-track bridge;

the replacement of the existing two-track Maine Avenue SW Rail Bridge with a four-track bridge; and

the replacement of the Maine Avenue SW Pedestrian Bridge.

“While the North Package will construct rail track and a series of bridges north of the Potomac River, the Long Bridge-South Package will consist of the bridge span over the Potomac River and an adjacent bicycle-pedestrian bridge. The South Package is currently in the procurement process with a Request for Proposals to be released to shortlisted teams by VPRA in February of 2024.”

“The estimated cost of the entire Long Bridge Project – including both the North and South packages – is $2.3 billion.”

“The Franconia-Springfield Bypass will alleviate train interference at one of the most congested points in Virginia – between Fredericksburg and Washington, DC. When complete, the bypass will be an approximately 0.9-mile-long, dedicated passenger rail bridge located just south of the Franconia-Springfield Metro station. Site clearing and early construction work are expected to begin by the end of March 2024 with full construction expected to commence in 2024 and last for two years.”