Obituary: Elizabeth Lee Boebel (1950-2023)

Elizabeth Lee Boebel (Age 73)

LEE BOEBEL

Elizabeth “Lee” Boebel, of San Marcos, TX passed away at her home on November 26, 2023, at the age of 73. Visitation will be held at 9 am on Wednesday, December 13, at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos, TX, followed by a Mass at 10 am.

A celebration of life is being planned for after the holidays. Details will be shared on Facebook and LeeBoebel.com.

Lee was born November 1, 1950, in Providence, RI to the late Richard Vincent Cunningham & Elizabeth Lee Roberts. She spent her early years in Riverside, RI, before moving to Barrington, RI in 1958. She grew up with sister Candice (Cunningham) Sackal and brother Rick Cunningham. Lee graduated from Barrington High School in 1968 and then moved to Virginia in 1970. Shortly after moving to VA she met Robert (“Bob”) Boebel and married at the age of 22. The couple lived in Blacksburg, VA, then Alexandria, VA, and then Woodbridge, VA, where they raised two children, Bill & Scott Boebel.

In 1983, Lee & Bob founded a printing company, Discount Newsletter Printing, which they ran together until Bob’s passing in 1999. Lee considered her employee’s family and continued to run the business until she retired in 2010. Prior to their business, she worked in The White House and the Department of the Navy. She is a graduate of Northern Virginia Community College.

Lee is survived by her partner and loving companion of 23 years, Larry Parnelle. The couple moved to San Marcos, TX, in 2019 to be closer to Lee’s two sons, two daughters-in-law, Stacey & Beth Boebel, and four grandchildren, Adeline, Emmett, Ming, and Miles Boebel. As Lee has done throughout her life, she and Larry quickly made many new close friends in their community of Kissing Tree, San Marcos.

Lee truly lived her life to the fullest and loved to travel the world. She has visited Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, Iceland, Finland, Estonia, France, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Japan, and many places throughout the US. She was active in her church, as well as many organizations such as the Woodbridge Women’s Club, Sjogren’s Foundation, Susan B. Komen, and Belmont Bay Social Committee.

Lee’s brother said she saw the world through “rose-colored glasses” because she saw the good in everything. I’m sure she is somewhere smiling and hoping we are too because she died the way she would have wanted, having just returned from a lovely week in Japan with her two sons – one of the most enjoyable weeks of her life. We are smiling with her, but it is difficult.

While flowers are welcome (deliver to: Mission Park Funeral Chapel, 1700 SE Military Dr., San Antonio 78214), in lieu of flowers the family prefers donations in Lee’s honor to the Sjögren’s Foundation at www.sjogrens.org

Mission Park Funeral Chapels South

1700 SE Military Dr.

San Antonio, Texas 78214

210-843-8813

www.Missionparks.com

The following memorial event is planned.

Celebration of LIfe

12/13/2023 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

624 E. Hopkins St

San Marcos, Texas 78666

Submitted by Mission Park Funeral Chapels South