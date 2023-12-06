Bel Air Elementary students decorate Senator Warner’s Christmas Tree

Senator Mark Warner’s office: “Today, Sen. Warner welcomed kindergarteners from Bel Air Elementary School in [Dale City] to his Capitol Hill office to kick off the holiday season with carols, milk and cookies, and decoration of the office Christmas tree. This year’s tree, a 12-foot Fraser fir, is from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, Va.”

“Students helped Sen. Warner decorate his tree with handmade ornaments while serenading members of his staff with classic carols such as “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“Sen. Warner has hosted students from across the Commonwealth to help him get in the holiday spirit nearly every year since taking office in 2009.”