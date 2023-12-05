Suspected Kohl’s thief makes sheriff’s naughty list

Stafford Sheriff’s office: “Despite multiple releases on shoplifters from Kohl’s being caught, one Stafford man’s attempt earned him a trip to Rappahannock Regional Jail and to the Sheriff’s Office’s naughty list.”

“On December 4th at approximately 5:20 p.m. First Sergeant D.F. Purcell and Deputy E.C. Taylor of the Special Problems Unit responded to Kohl’s, located at 1220 Stafford Market Place, for a shoplifting in progress. Staff advised they were watching a male stuff merchandise into a duffle bag. As deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was leaving the store. First Sergeant Purcell observed the suspect, and the suspect observed him. The suspect quickly began fleeing on foot.”