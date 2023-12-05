Deputies nab Grinch who stopped at Lowes

Stafford Sheriff’s office: “Whether perhaps his shoes were too tight, or his heart was two sizes too small, a wanted Maryland man’s wonderful, awful idea to steal Christmas was foiled by Stafford deputies.”

“On December 4th at approximately 12:10 p.m. Deputy M.A. Pearce of the Special Problems Unit responded to Lowe’s, located at 1330 Stafford Market Place, for a report of a trespassing foe. Staff advised this suspect was squandering off with loads of goods yet to be sold.”

“With the help of Deputy A.J. Layug and Deputy C.D. Sullivan, the trespassing thieving culprit was caught red and green handed. Located within his fake Santy Claus sleigh, a Ram pickup, were packages, boxes, and bags of stolen ideas. From wreaths, to treetops. From LED lights, to ornaments. He had even stuffed up a Christmas tree and power washer. If left alone, the suppliers would have had nothing left but some hooks and wires.”