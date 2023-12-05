Amber Leigh Holbrook was last seen getting into a red four door sedan

Fredericksburg police: “MISSING PERSON: Amber Leigh Holbrook was last seen on 11/26/2023 at approximately 12:15pm at 419 Bunker Hill Street in the City of Fredericksburg. Amber was last seen getting into a red four door sedan, unknown make/model/tag. Amber was last seen pictured wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black pants, and black new balance sweatshirt.”

“If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPS Tip” in the Google or iTunes App store.”