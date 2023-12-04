OmniRide service changes announced; New service to Stafford, Spotsylvania

OmniRide’s Service Change will take effect on Monday, December 11. The organization will add three new routes from Fredericksburg to North Stafford using the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes extension.
OmniRide will add Stafford to the State Department and Spotsylvania and Falmouth routes to the Pentagon and destinations in D.C.
Some OmniRide Express routes will be renumbered.
– The new schedules will be available online and from bus operators starting today, Monday, December 4.
– Routes not listed below do not have any timetable, route name, or map changes.
NEW ROUTES: (Schedules available here)
- Stafford (Rte 630) to State Department/Washington (541)
- Spotsylvania to Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard (923)
- Falmouth to Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston – with transfer to Crystal City (932)
THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE CHANGES:
OmniRide Express
- Dale City – Washington (D-100) – NOW 971
Timepoint adjustments for AM trips
- Dale City – Pentagon & Rosslyn/Ballston/Crystal City (D-200) – NOW 972
Timetable adjustments for PM trips
- Dale City – Navy Yard (D-300) – NOW 563
- Timetable adjustments for PM trips
- Montclair – Washington (MC-100) – NOW 953
- Montclair – Pentagon (MC-200) – NOW 952
- Lake Ridge – Pentagon/Washington (L-100) – NOW 981
Timetable adjustments for PM trips
- Manassas – Washington (601)
- Timetable adjustments for PM trips
- Gainesville-Pentagon / L’Enfant Plaza / Navy Yard (612)
- Timetable adjustments for AM and PM trips
- Stafford-Pentagon (942)
- Trips added to AM and PM schedules
OmniRide Metro Express
Prince William Metro Express (95)
- Timetable adjustments for PM trips
- Manassas (60)
- Timetable adjustments for AM and PM trips
Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for more information.