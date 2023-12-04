Published December 4, 2023 at 8:43AM | Updated December 4, 2023 at 10:34PM

OmniRide service changes announced; New service to Stafford, Spotsylvania

OmniRide’s Service Change will take effect on Monday, December 11. The organization will add three new routes from Fredericksburg to North Stafford using the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes extension.

OmniRide will add Stafford to the State Department and Spotsylvania and Falmouth routes to the Pentagon and destinations in D.C.

Some OmniRide Express routes will be renumbered.

– The new schedules will be available online and from bus operators starting today, Monday, December 4.

– Routes not listed below do not have any timetable, route name, or map changes.

NEW ROUTES: (Schedules available here)

Stafford (Rte 630) to State Department/Washington (541)

Spotsylvania to Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard (923)

Falmouth to Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston – with transfer to Crystal City (932)

THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE CHANGES:

OmniRide Express

Dale City – Washington (D-100) – NOW 971

Timepoint adjustments for AM trips

Dale City – Pentagon & Rosslyn/Ballston/Crystal City (D-200) – NOW 972

Timetable adjustments for PM trips

Dale City – Navy Yard (D-300) – NOW 563

Timetable adjustments for PM trips

Montclair – Washington (MC-100) – NOW 953

Montclair – Pentagon (MC-200) – NOW 952

Lake Ridge – Pentagon/Washington (L-100) – NOW 981

Timetable adjustments for PM trips

Manassas – Washington (601)

Timetable adjustments for PM trips

Gainesville-Pentagon / L’Enfant Plaza / Navy Yard (612)

Timetable adjustments for AM and PM trips

Stafford-Pentagon (942)

Trips added to AM and PM schedules

OmniRide Metro Express

Prince William Metro Express (95)

Timetable adjustments for PM trips

Manassas (60)

Timetable adjustments for AM and PM trips

Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for more information.