Updated 3 p.m. — Manassas police closed a portion of Center Street at Main Street in Downtown Manassas for a crash.

Police reported the crash at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Police reopened the street at 7:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Police did not identify the victim. However, they did charge a 47-year-old man in connection to the crime.

Manassas police: “On December 2, 2023, at 11:01 p.m., Manassas City Police responded to the 8900 block of Center Street for an Auto Accident with a Pedestrian being struck. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel. The driver of the vehicle, a white 2008 Ford E350, involved in the accident was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Investigators are still reviewing, collecting, and processing the evidence to determine the details of the incident. We will not be releasing further information on the case at this time as the investigation is ongoing. The Manassas City Police is seeking any video footage that may have been taken of the incident. Please contact our Investigative Services Division at 703-257-8088.”

Arrested: Jose Rafael Lizama of Manassas Park

47 year old male

Held without Bond at the Prince William Detention Center

No picture available

Charged: Driving While Intoxicated

The Greater Manassas Christmas Parade marched through the site hours before the crash.

More as we have it.