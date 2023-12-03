Two new delegates join forces to sound alarm over growth of data center industry

Richmond Times-Dispatch : “Two newly elected members of the Virginia House of Delegates — even before they take office — are sounding the alarm about the costs of the rapidly expanding data center industry in Virginia.”

“Josh Thomas, the Democrat, and Ian Lovejoy, the Republican, were elected last month to represent parts of Prince William County that are at the epicenter of an escalating fight over the proliferation of data centers that require enormous amounts of electricity, water and land to serve the global demand for digital data storage.”