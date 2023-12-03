Manassas Christmas parade photos, winners

The 77th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade marched through Downtown Manassas on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

At 10 a.m., marching bands, floats, and other parade participants marched down Mathis and Prescott avenues onto Center Street downtown under foggy conditions. The temperature at the city’s airport was 48 degrees.

WUSA-TV anchor Annie Yu served as parade grand marshall, while Manassas Rotary President Cheryl Macias was honored as Woman of the Year. Businessman and owner of Manassas Limousine Service, the former Baker Funeral Home, Cliff Blasius, was Man of the Year.

Community photographer Mike Beaty documented the parade and took hundreds of photos. See them here.

More than 100 groups participated in the parade. Here are the winners, as decided by the parade judges.

Chairman’s Award

Mayfield Intermediate School

Dance Company 1st Showcase Dance Studio 2nd Caporales Sansimon Vausa 3rd Bull Run Cloggers