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Manassas Christmas parade photos, winners

By Uriah Kiser

Greater Manassas Christmas Parade 2023 [Photo: Mike Beaty]
The 77th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade marched through Downtown Manassas on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

At 10 a.m., marching bands, floats, and other parade participants marched down Mathis and Prescott avenues onto Center Street downtown under foggy conditions. The temperature at the city’s airport was 48 degrees.

WUSA-TV anchor Annie Yu served as parade grand marshall, while Manassas Rotary President Cheryl Macias was honored as Woman of the Year. Businessman and owner of Manassas Limousine Service, the former Baker Funeral Home, Cliff Blasius, was Man of the Year.

Community photographer Mike Beaty documented the parade and took hundreds of photos. See them here.

More than 100 groups participated in the parade. Here are the winners, as decided by the parade judges.

Chairman’s Award
Mayfield Intermediate School

Marching Bands
2nd Washington Redskins Marching Band Alumni
Dance Company
2nd Caporales Sansimon Vausa
3rd Bull Run Cloggers
Non-Profit Organizations
3rd American Legion Post 10
Float – Business
Equestrian / Animals
Vehicle Clubs
3rd  Fire & Smoke Jeep Club and Bull Run Region AACA

The parade is the traditional start to Christmastime festivities in the city and was preceded by the annual “Santa Lights Manassas” event on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Each year, Santa and Mrs. Claus deboard a Virginia Railway Express train at the city’s downtown station, greet thousands of onlookers, and light the city’s Christmas Tree.

Here are Beaty’s photos of this year’s event.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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