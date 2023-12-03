3:15 p.m. update — A Bealton man died in a plane crash on Sunday.

Virginia State Police responded to a report of a plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at 3:54 p.m., near Midland Road and Ebenezer Church Road, near the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport.

According to Virginia State Police, a preliminary investigation shows that a single-engine plane was attempting to land when it collided with several trees, which caused it to crash into a field and catch fire.

The pilot, Simmie A. Adams, 62, of Bealeton, Va., was the only occupant. He died at the scene. Initially, police reported two victims in the crash.

No one on the ground was injured.

The NTSB tells us they’re on the scene today, investigating the crash. It doesn’t have information about where the plane took off.

NTSB’s comments to PLN: “NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft, and the operating environment. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records: