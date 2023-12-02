Spanberger asks: Are you getting mail?

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D, Va. — Prince William, Stafford, Fredericksburg): “Across Virginia, USPS serves as a vital lifeline. Virginians rely on a strong USPS to deliver not just seasonal cards and heartfelt gifts, but also lifesaving medications and important customer orders. Since we relaunched our USPS survey last week, more than 1,200 Virginians have shared stories — of essential medicines getting lost in the mail, payments to business owners or goods to customers not arriving, late fees being charged when bills arrive past-due or payments are delayed in transit, and so much more.”