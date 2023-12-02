Ending Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023: Get $3 off Moe’s Southwest Grill with toy donation in Gainesville, Woodbridge locations

Press Release: “Moe’s Southwest Grill locations are proud to announce their continued partnership with Toys for Tots in its mission of providing toys to children and military families.”

“Moe’s is providing 12 drop-off locations for new and unwrapped toys in Falls Church, Leesburg, Alexandria, Ashburn, Herndon, Manassas and Gainesville, Virginia; Annapolis, Hanover and Frederick, Maryland; and Washington, D.C.”

“The deadline to drop off toys is December 16. As a thank you for dropping off a toy, Moe’s is happy to offer $3 off customers’ in-store purchases.”

The following restaurants contain a box for toy collection: