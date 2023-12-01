Manassas Christmas Parade prompts OmniRide local bus changes



OmniRide: “Due to road closures for the Holiday Parade, the following local routes will be on detour from the start of morning service [Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023] through 1:00PM. The following routes are impacted:”

Manassas Local North (65N)

Missed stop (outbound):

Church St before Center St

Alternate stop:

Alternate stop: the HUB-Prince William Courthouse

Manassas Local South/Manassas Park (67)

Missed Stops (outbound):

Church @ Center

Center @ Church

Grant @ Byrd

Grant @ Taney

Wellington @ Hampton

Alternate Stops:

Hendley @ Wellington

the HUB- Prince William Courthouse

Missed stops (inbound):

Wellington @ Hendley

Grant @ Taney

Grant @ Bartow

Church @ Center.

Alternate stops:

Hendley @ Wellington

the HUB-Prince William Courthouse

East-West Express (96)

Missed stops (westbound):

Grant @ Taney

Grant @ Bartow

Church before Center

Alternate stop:

Wellington before Hampton

Missed stops (eastbound):

Church @ Center

Center @ Church

Grant @ Byrd

Grant @ Taney.

Alternate stops:

Wellington @ Hendley

the HUB- Prince William Courthouse

Contact Customer Service at 703-730-6664 for more information.