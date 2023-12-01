News

Manassas Christmas Parade prompts OmniRide local bus changes

By Uriah Kiser


OmniRide: “Due to road closures for the Holiday Parade, the following local routes will be on detour from the start of morning service [Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023] through 1:00PM. The following routes are impacted:”

Manassas Local North (65N)

  • Missed stop (outbound):
  • Church St before Center St
    Alternate stop:
  • the HUB-Prince William Courthouse

Manassas Local South/Manassas Park (67)

Missed Stops (outbound):

  • Church @ Center
  • Center @ Church
  • Grant @ Byrd
  • Grant @ Taney
  • Wellington @ Hampton
  • Alternate Stops:
  • Hendley @ Wellington
  • the HUB- Prince William Courthouse

Missed stops (inbound):

  • Wellington @ Hendley
  • Grant @ Taney
  • Grant @ Bartow
  • Church @ Center.
  • Alternate stops:
  • Hendley @ Wellington
  • the HUB-Prince William Courthouse

East-West Express (96)

Missed stops (westbound):

  • Grant @ Taney
  • Grant @ Bartow
  • Church before Center

Alternate stop:

  • Wellington before Hampton

Missed stops (eastbound):

  • Church @ Center
  • Center @ Church
  • Grant @ Byrd
  • Grant @ Taney.

Alternate stops:

  • Wellington @ Hendley
  • the HUB- Prince William Courthouse

Contact Customer Service at 703-730-6664 for more information.

Author

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