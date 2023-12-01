Manassas Christmas Parade prompts OmniRide local bus changes

OmniRide: “Due to road closures for the Holiday Parade, the following local routes will be on detour from the start of morning service [Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023] through 1:00PM. The following routes are impacted:”
Manassas Local North (65N)
- Missed stop (outbound):
- Church St before Center St
Alternate stop:
- the HUB-Prince William Courthouse
Manassas Local South/Manassas Park (67)
Missed Stops (outbound):
- Church @ Center
- Center @ Church
- Grant @ Byrd
- Grant @ Taney
- Wellington @ Hampton
- Alternate Stops:
- Hendley @ Wellington
- the HUB- Prince William Courthouse
Missed stops (inbound):
- Wellington @ Hendley
- Grant @ Taney
- Grant @ Bartow
- Church @ Center.
- Alternate stops:
- Hendley @ Wellington
- the HUB-Prince William Courthouse
East-West Express (96)
Missed stops (westbound):
- Grant @ Taney
- Grant @ Bartow
- Church before Center
Alternate stop:
- Wellington before Hampton
Missed stops (eastbound):
- Church @ Center
- Center @ Church
- Grant @ Byrd
- Grant @ Taney.
Alternate stops:
- Wellington @ Hendley
- the HUB- Prince William Courthouse
Contact Customer Service at 703-730-6664 for more information.