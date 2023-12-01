Prince William

Girl sexually assaulted in Gar-Field High School bathroom

By Uriah Kiser
Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, Va.

Prince William police: “Sexual Assault Investigation on School Grounds – On October 18, detectives began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at Gar-Field Senior High School located at 14000 Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that day. The investigation revealed the victim, a female student who is under the age of 18, and another student, identified as the accused, were in a restroom together when the accused sexually assaulted the victim.

“The parties eventually separated, and the victim reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. On November 27, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Lamine MELLOUK, was charged.”

Charged on November 27: [No Photo Available]

  • Lamine MELLOUK, 18, of 11583 Overleigh Dr. in Woodbridge
  • Charged with misdemeanor sexual battery
  • Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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