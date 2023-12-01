Girl sexually assaulted in Gar-Field High School bathroom

Prince William police: “Sexual Assault Investigation on School Grounds – On October 18, detectives began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at Gar-Field Senior High School located at 14000 Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that day. The investigation revealed the victim, a female student who is under the age of 18, and another student, identified as the accused, were in a restroom together when the accused sexually assaulted the victim.

“The parties eventually separated, and the victim reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. On November 27, following the investigation, the accused, identified as Lamine MELLOUK, was charged.”

Charged on November 27: [No Photo Available]