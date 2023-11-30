Elevated levels of metals found at Possum Point coal ash pit

Bay Journal: “The effect of coal ash on the environment has been studied and debated for more than seven years now in Virginia. Utilities have spent those years looking for long-term disposal solutions for huge volumes of the industrial waste product, much of it located near major rivers.”

“Frankel and his team studied surface water, sediment, species diversity and fish tissue from Quantico Creek, which runs into the Potomac River next to the Possum Point Power Station in Dumfries. They found elevated concentrations of several trace metals in the sediment and in the muscle tissues of banded killifish, which are food for striped bass, birds and other predators. The researchers also found reduced species diversity in the stretch of Quantico Creek closest to the power station, compared with samples taken at upstream and downstream locations.”