Marking one year of E-ZPass Express lanes on I-66

66 Express Lanes: “As the 66 Express Outside the Beltway marks its first full year of operations today, the project has shown itself to be a game-changer for the Northern Virginia region.”

“Delivered ahead of schedule and within budget despite supply-chain issues, a global pandemic, and historic inflation levels, the privately financed 66 Express Outside the Beltway project has proven to be a boon to Northern Virginia’s economy and workforce.”

“Prior to construction of the 66 Express, it took an average of about 60 minutes to travel eastbound from Gainesville to I-495 during peak hours and about 50 minutes westbound. The additional capacity of the 66 Express has cut those commutes nearly in half on the general-purpose lanes, with the express lanes saving drivers another 10 minutes per trip. The result has been a 36% reduction in peak-hour travel times compared to before construction.”

The toll lanes run from Haymarket in Prince William County to the Capital Beltway. Drivers with three or more occupants and an E-ZPass Flex may ride free. Vehicles with two or fewer occupants may use an E-ZPass to pay to use the lanes.