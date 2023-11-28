Stafford County Tree Lighting Extravaganza — Unwrap the Magic!

Get ready to usher in the festive season with joy and sparkle at Stafford County’s 3rd Annual Tree Lighting Festival on Friday, December 8, starting at 6 p.m.! Nestled at the heart of the holiday spirit, the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center transforms into a winter wonderland for a free night of enchanting celebrations.



Live Musical Performances: Immerse yourself in the melodies of the season with captivating live performances by local school choirs and bands. The musical talents of the community will set the perfect tone for a night filled with holiday spirit.



Santa’s Arrival: Bring the little ones for a magical encounter with Santa himself! Capture the joy on your children’s faces as they meet Santa, take photos, and share their holiday wishes.



Parade: Witness a spectacular parade featuring marching bands, festive floats, and entertaining acts.



Family Activities, Food Trucks and Vendors: Delight in the festive atmosphere with family-friendly activities, artisans, crafters, and delicious treats from local food vendors.



Tree Lighting Ceremony: Gather around as we illuminate the towering holiday tree, marking the official start of the season. Feel the warmth and glow of the lights as the community comes together for this heartwarming tradition at 8 p.m.



Convenient Transportation: Parking is hassle-free at the VDOT 630 commuter lot, with convenient buses shuttling guests to and from the government center all evening. ADA buses will be available for accessibility.



Don’t miss Stafford County’s most anticipated holiday event! Join us at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554. Unwrap the magic of the season with an unforgettable night of joy, laughter, and community spirit. See you there! Find out more information at www.staffordcountytreelighting.com.