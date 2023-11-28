OmniRide offers express service for Christmas tree lighting

Press Release: “On Thursday evening, November 30, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting event will occur in Washington, D.C. The planned road closures and increased pedestrian traffic are expected to cause congestion and delays within the D.C. service area.”

“This will cause changes to OmniRide Express P.M. service. OmniRide Express trips that would originate in D.C. will instead start at the Pentagon. Trips will start at the Pentagon at the same time they are scheduled to start from their last D.C. timepoint. Regular fares will be in effect.”

“All other OmniRide Express routes will operate normal service.”