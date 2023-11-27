Final access points to Stafford E-ZPass Express Lanes to open Dec. 8

Transurban: “Transurban North America, operator of the 95, 395, and 495 Express Lanes, announced today the final access points of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension will open at 10 p.m. on December 7, 2023, ready for northbound rush hour the morning of December 8, 2023. Completion of the extension creates the longest reversible facility in the nation, with additional access and capacity improvements for the corridor underway.”

“Regional travelers will have new access to the 95 Express Lanes via a reversible ramp from Courthouse Road/Route 630 in Stafford County, and a northbound exit from and southbound entrance to I-95 general purpose lanes near Marine Corps Base Quantico. Access will also be available at the southern terminus for northbound traffic entering from Route 3 and Route 17.”

“The $670 million public-private partnership is generating an estimated 9,000 jobs, has invested over $75 million in small, disadvantaged, and minority- and women-owned businesses, and distributed grant funding to more than 80 local non-profit organizations. Delivering 66% more capacity, the Fredericksburg Extension is used by over 15% of 95 Express Lanes users—one in four of them new to the Express Lanes in the last three years.”

“Additionally, at 10 p.m. on December 7, 2023, the southbound ramp from the I-95 general-purpose lanes to the 95 Express Lanes near Opitz Boulevard Bridge project in Prince William County will be closed permanently. During daytime reversal on December 8, the new southbound Dale Boulevard ramp will open replacing the previous access point.”

The 10-mile I-95 E-ZPass lanes extension from Garrisonville Road to Route 17 on August 17, 2023. Now, drivers with three or more occupants and an E-ZPass Flex transponder affixed to their windshields may ride free on the lanes between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C.

Vehicles with two fewer occupants and an E-ZPass Flex transponder affixed to their windshields may opt to pay a toll to use the lanes