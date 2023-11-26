Update on I-95 tractor-trailer crash

Virginia State Police: At 9:20 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 at the 143 mile-marker in Stafford County. A tractor-trailer was entering southbound I95 when it overturned on the entrance ramp and came to rest on its driver’s side, blocking the entrance ramp as well as the right lane. As the tractor-trailer overturned it collided with a second tractor-trailer that was traveling southbound. The driver of the overturned tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stafford Hospital for treatment. The driver of the second tractor-trailer was not injured. All southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked for approximately 1 hour due to debris and fluid spill. Traffic was able to get by on the left shoulder.

Update on fuel spill Route 1 and Hospital Center Boulevard

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: At approximately 6:20 p.m. deputies located gasoline being leaked onto the roadway. A trailer carrying gallons of gasoline was actively leaking. Due to the leak, there were reports of some vehicles losing control of their vehicle; however, there was no injuries. Hospital Center Boulevard between Richmond Highway and Wyche Road, as well as, Richmond Highway between Centreport Parkway and Hospital Center Boulevard were closed down due to the hazardous conditions. Cleanup was properly executed and the roadway was reopened at approximately 2:47 a.m.

Original post

Two incidents in Stafford County tonight are keeping police and highway crews busy.

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South blocked all travel lanes at milepost 143 Garrisonville at about 10 p.m. Traffic is getting by on highway shoulders while crews work to clean up the mess.

We don’t have any word yet of injuries or charges filed in the crash.

Meanwhile, about four miles, a significant fuel spill closed Route 1 at Stafford Hospital Boulevard, near the county hospital, just before 7 p.m. Crews were working to clean up the fuel spill, according to Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz.

We’ll update this post when we have more information about these incidents. Stay tuned.