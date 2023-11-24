Germanna aims to jumpstart teaching training in Virginia

Press Release: “Last week the Virginia Board of Education took a step toward closing the state’s K-12 teachers gap by unanimously approving Germanna Community College’s Future Educators Academy.”

“Lab schools are partnerships between colleges and public-school divisions that don’t charge tuition. The state has earmarked $100 million for 20 lab school startup grants. The lab schools can receive up to $1 million toward startup costs.”

“Germanna’s Future Educators Academy is an early college program that will jumpstart teaching training in Virginia by allowing students to earn associate degrees in the field while in high school, free. They may then transfer to a university with no student debt and earn a bachelor’s degree just two years after high school graduation.”

“FEA is an innovative model in collaboration with Germanna, Laurel Ridge Community College, and James Madison University focused on an acceleration track for high- teachers in the region. The lab school is intended to reinvigorate the pool of teachers in Virginia.”

“It will employ innovative opportunities through hands-on practicums and streamline the pathway to teacher licensure by prioritizing an associate degree in high school and allowing students to complete their bachelor’s degree in as little as two years after high school graduation.”

“The Virginia Department of Education is working with 20 lab school higher education partners toward 2024 openings.”